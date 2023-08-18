The snake season begins early on Australia’s east coast due to global warming

Australia’s eastern coast has entered snake season ahead of schedule, a consequence of global warming. While rising global temperatures pose risks to humans, they create favorable conditions for snakes. The country is currently experiencing one of its warmest winters, prompting an “urgent warning” from the Australian Reptile Park for people to remain vigilant for venomous snakes.

In a statement, the Australian Reptile Park emphasized that the combination of rising temperatures and winter rainfall provides an ideal environment for venomous snakes to become more active.

Billy Collett, the park’s operation manager, stressed the importance of understanding that snakes do not actively seek to harm humans. They typically only attack when they feel threatened, such as when people attempt to capture or kill them. Avoiding such actions greatly reduces the risk of being harmed.

During the winter season, reptiles like snakes go into a low-energy state known as brumation or hibernation to survive the cold temperatures. They usually become active again in September or October, relying on external heat sources for warmth.

Australia’s winters have been warming steadily alongside the global rise in temperatures. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported that July marked the fourth warmest month on record for New South Wales, with temperatures across the country averaging nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

This warmer climate has led to snakes emerging earlier than usual, resulting in an increase in calls to snake catchers for assistance.

In situations involving snakes, it’s essential to remember that they tend to bite when they feel threatened. To prevent such encounters, it’s advised to remain calm and not take actions that could aggravate the snake. Instead, experts recommend carefully walking around the snake and refraining from provoking it in any way.