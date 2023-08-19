After one Kanwariya injured in accident, they blocked roads in UP

After one of them was injured by a car on Saturday in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a group of kanwariyas blocked a national highway.
Arjun, a kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva), was injured when he was struck by a car on the way back from Haridwar, according to Deputy District Magistrate (Meerganj) Udit Pawar.
The wounded were taken urgently to a hospital. The car has been confiscated by police, who have also opened an inquiry.
While this was going on, a group of kanwariyas blocked traffic on National Highway-24 and demanded that the driver of the car face harsh punishment.
After nearly two hours, the road was cleaned and traffic resumed after senior officials promised to act quickly.
