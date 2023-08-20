Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian compound archers win 2 gold medals

Paris: In archery, Indian archers won gold medals in the men’s and women’s compound events in the World Cup Stage 4 in Paris. The fourth-seeded Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan by ‘236-232’. India’s compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur defeated Mexico by ‘234-233’.

India now have 2 gold and 2 bronze from the last World Cup of the season. India earlier claimed a pair of recurve team bronze medals. The recurve men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke won bronze medal. The recurve women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur also won a bronze medal.