Chidambaram says on criminal law reform measures from Centre, ‘names in Hindi written in English’

P Chidambaram, a former Union minister, offered his thoughts on the three proposals the Centre submitted to the Lok Sabha to reform the nation’s criminal justice system. Chidambaram questioned the justification for the BJP-led central government giving the laws Hindi names while speaking to media in Pudukottai.

‘I am not saying Hindi names must not be given (to the bills). When English is used, it can be given an English name. If Hindi is used, it can be given a Hindi name. When laws are drafted, it’s done in English and later it’s translated to Hindiâ€æ But they have drafted the laws/ provisions of the bill in English and given it a Hindi name. It’s difficult to even pronounce,’ he told the reporters.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill are three bills that aim to replace the Indian Evidence Act, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Penal Code.

The senior Congress politician further noted that English phrases are more frequently used in courts than Hindi terms and asserted that even when Hindi terms are used, judges want an English translation.

After being presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the three measures have been referred to a standing committee.