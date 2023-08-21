Exploring Mohanlal’s directorial debut: ‘Barroz’ casts a spell with its multilingual cinematic enchantment.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut, the 3D film ‘Barroz,’ is primed for its grand premiere on December 21st. Releasing in 60 countries and dubbed in 16 languages, it promises a multilingual spectacle. The story centers around a demon guarding D Gama’s treasure for centuries, now seeking an heir. Mohanlal enigmatically portrays this demon against a Portuguese backdrop, accompanied by an animated character.

A year was dedicated to refining the animation and score, while Santosh Sivan handles visuals and Santosh Raman leads production design. TK Rajiv Kumar contributes his directorial skill. Post-production, Ajith Kumar edits skillfully. The background score, by Mark Kilian of ‘Eye in the Sky’ fame, blends with Lidiyan Nadaswaram’s melodies and Portuguese songs by musician Garerio.

Antony Perumbavoor spearheads production, aided by global distribution orchestrated by Fars Films and Aashirwad Cinemas Company. ‘Barroz’ is significant as Ravi Pillai’s first co-produced film. Mohanlal expresses gratitude, reminiscing on his journey, Malayalam literature’s centenary, transformative films like ‘Vanaprastham,’ interactions with peers like Priyadarshan, and the magic of ‘Barroz.’