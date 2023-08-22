UP police chief advises vigilance on Amavasya using Hindu calendar

In an unusual internal memo on the eve of Independence Day, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Vijaya Kumar instructed officers to consult the ‘Hindu panchang’ (calendar) to determine the period when criminal activity was most likely. This was based on the lunar cycle to anticipate when criminal groups were likely to be active.

The ‘panchang’ is a lunisolar calendar with a bright phase (shukla paksh) beginning with a full moon and a dark phase (krishna paksh) starting with a new moon. The circular, dated August 14, included a ‘panchang’ attachment and urged police across the state to enhance night patrols during the darker nights of the lunar cycle, as criminal activities were expected to peak during this time.

The DGP particularly emphasized vigilance on ‘Amavasya’ (no-moon day and darkest night) falling on August 16, September 14, and October 14. The memo urged officials to remain alert one week prior to and after these dates. DGP Vijay Kumar emphasized public awareness of these periods and advised heightened police patrolling to prevent crimes.

Additionally, the circular recommended installing padlocks and double locks in households and discussed crime mapping to identify high-risk areas. The DGP instructed officials to intensify night patrols in these zones to address criminal activities effectively.