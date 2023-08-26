BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy enters semifinals

Copenhagen: In Badminton, India’s ace shuttler HS Prannoy has advanced to the semifinals of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Indian shuttler also secured a medal for the country. He defeated world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denamrk by ‘13-21, 21-15, 21-16’.

The world number 9, Prannoy, will face world no 3 Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals today. Prannoy is now the only Indian left in the World Championships and it is his first medal at the tournament.

Also Read: Fire broke out in tourist coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead, 20 injured

Earlier, star Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the A Rasmussen and K Astrup of Denamrk by ‘18-21, 19-21’ in the men’s doubles.