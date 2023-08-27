Justin Bieber’s Instagram return stuns fans, ignites pregnancy rumors.

Singer Justin Bieber, known for hits like ‘Let Me Love You,’ has made a surprising return to Instagram, ending his hiatus since May. With a massive following of over 292 million, Justin shared a heartwarming snapshot featuring himself and wife Hailey Bieber, cuddling a toddler. The image’s tenderness has further ignited the persistent speculations about Hailey’s pregnancy, as they lovingly interact with the child, prompting fans’ excitement and curiosity.

Recent weeks saw the spotlight on Hailey amidst pregnancy rumors due to her posts concealing her midriff. Observant fans speculated that the 26-year-old might be expecting a child with her pop star spouse. In light of this, a new photo has surfaced, potentially reigniting the growing whispers of their parenthood journey.

According to Mirror.co.uk, fans flooded the post’s comments with reactions. One fan playfully noted, “Uh-oh… Justin got that BABY FEVER,” while another shared, “Your greatest joy in life will be your children.” A third emotional comment read, “I’m crying this photo is so beautiful,” and a fourth chimed in, “Stop practicing and start doing.” Lightening the mood, someone referenced Justin’s hit song “Baby” with a playful “Uhhh…. baby…. baby…. ooooh,” while another pleaded, “Reproduce please,” emphasizing the desire for a mini Bieber. The collective sentiment seems to express a longing for the couple to embark on this new journey of parenthood.

This development comes in the wake of Hailey’s attempts to dispel pregnancy rumors on multiple occasions. In a series of captivating Instagram pictures, she showcased her toned physique in a small bikini during a yacht getaway. While some snapshots displayed her in a blue bikini, others portrayed her wearing a beige toweling two-piece ensemble featuring a cropped button-up top and shorts.

The buzz around Hailey’s potential pregnancy intensified when she refrained from sharing images that showcased her stomach. Speculation soared further when fans interpreted her strawberry-themed post as a hint about her pregnancy progress. Believers in this theory pointed out that a 10-week-old fetus is approximately the size of a strawberry, aligning with her post. Despite these hints, the couple has kept any concrete information under wraps, leaving their admirers eagerly awaiting the truth behind the speculations.