Kiss Controversy: Spain Football Chief’s Mother Begins Hunger Strike Over World Cup Incident

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has found himself embroiled in a controversy that has led to his mother, Angeles Bejar, commencing a hunger strike within a church in protest of what she views as her son’s unjust treatment. The controversy stems from Rubiales’ actions during the awards ceremony following Spain’s World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, an act Hermoso later revealed she did not consent to.

Despite calls for his resignation and the matter evolving into a national debate concerning gender dynamics, Rubiales remains steadfast in his position. His cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, expressed the family’s frustration over the situation, requesting fairness and justice. She urged Hermoso to reveal the truth.

Bejar’s hunger strike is a dramatic move to draw attention to what she perceives as a merciless campaign against her son. She asserts that the images of the incident show mutual consent and that Rubiales is not capable of harm. However, Hermoso contends that the kiss was unwanted and left her feeling vulnerable.

As Spain grapples with gender-related issues, the government has strongly criticized Rubiales’ actions and is pursuing his suspension through a legal process before a sports tribunal. Amidst the turmoil, the RFEF, a staunch supporter of Rubiales, has organized an urgent meeting to assess the situation.

In a broader context, gender equality has become a significant concern in Spain, with numerous protests and legal reforms addressing issues such as sexual abuse, violence, equal pay, and abortion rights. On the horizon, a demonstration titled “With You Jenni” has been planned in Madrid, while the Spanish team’s players have voiced their refusal to play in internationals as long as Rubiales remains in his leadership role. Their upcoming match against Sweden in the Nations League hangs in the balance.