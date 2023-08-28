Odisha CM expresses condolences on demise of legendary poet Jayanta Mahapatra

Distinguished poet Jayanta Mahapatra passed suddenly on Sunday in a medical facility in Cuttack, Odisha, according to his family. He was 95.

Mahapatra passed away on Sunday night after being hospitalised to the SCB Medical College Hospital for treatment of pneumonia and other conditions associated to ageing.

He had already lost his wife and son. Mahapatra, who was born in Cuttack on October 22, 1928, was the first Indian poet to be recognised with an English poetry Sahitya Akademi award. In 2009, he also received the Padma Shri honour. He did, however, return it in 2015 in opposition to ‘rising intolerance in India.’

Mahapatra wrote 27 books of poetry, seven of which are in the Odia language and the rest in English. His works, ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘Hunger,’ which are regarded as masterpieces in contemporary Indian English literature.

Mahapatra was described as a talent in both English and Odia literature by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who also expressed his profound sorrow at his demise.

He had been effective in expanding the audience for Odia literature. Many young people who wanted to write in English literature found inspiration from his brains and understanding.

‘His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic, reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life,’ Patnaik said in his condolence message.

The chief minister announced that Mahapatra’s funeral will be held on Monday with full state honours.

The CM also wished the departed soul tranquilly and peace.