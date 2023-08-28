Security heightened for ‘shobha yatra’ in Nuh; drones used for monitoring

Stringent security measures have been implemented in Nuh and surrounding areas as a response to the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘shobha yatra’ on Monday. To ensure safety, anti-riot vehicles and drones have been deployed, educational institutions and banks will remain closed, and mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended. Entry into Nuh by outsiders has been prohibited, with security personnel stationed at all entry points of the district, while both Haryana Police and paramilitary forces maintain a vigilant watch.

The decision to deny permission for the yatra was made by authorities as a precautionary measure. The region had witnessed communal clashes after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, resulting in fatalities. Despite the VHP’s intention to proceed with the procession and their belief that permission for religious events is not required, the authorities have maintained the prohibition. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also urged devotees to offer prayers at local temples instead of engaging in the yatra, which aligns with the authorities’ concerns regarding public gatherings in light of recent events.

To ensure the safety and security of the region, a substantial presence of law enforcement has been established, including Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces. The situation surrounding the call for the ‘shobha yatra’ has highlighted the need to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the prior violence and to accommodate the upcoming G20 Sherpa Group meeting scheduled to take place in Nuh.