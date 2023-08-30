Boat launches new wearable fitness tracker in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boat launched a new wearable fitness tracker in India. The smart wearable health monitoring device named ‘Smart Ring’ is offered in a singular metallic Silver colour. The Boat Smart Ring is priced at Rs. 8,999 and is available for sale via Flipkart and Amazon. It comes in three size options (diameter measurements) – 17.40mm, 19.15mm, and 20.85mm.

The Boat Smart Ring monitors various health parameters including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, sleep, and even body temperature. Steps, calories, and a range of sports modes can be tracked using the Boat Ring application. The app is available on the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store.

One can use the Boat Smart Ring to navigate through short-form video apps by swiping on the device. You can also use gestures to control music playback, such as pausing, resuming, and changing tracks. These gestures can also be used to click photos on a linked smartphone.

The device is made of ceramic and metallic materials. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating up to a depth of 50 metres. Boat claims the device offers 7 days of battery backup and the ring can be charged using the included charger.