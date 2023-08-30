Fatal Clash Among Gangs on Thiruvonam Night in Kottayam Leaves One Dead

In the quiet village of Onamthuruthu in Kottayam district, a distressing incident unfolded on a fateful night. The clash between two groups of young people took a tragic turn, leaving one person dead and another severely injured. The root of this unfortunate event can be traced back to disagreements that arose during a drinking session on Thiruvonam day, a festival that usually brings joy and celebration.

The victim, Ashwin, a 23-year-old native of Neendoor, found himself caught in the midst of the confrontation. What began as heated arguments escalated into a violent clash at the Onamthuruthu Junction, marking a chilling contrast to the festive atmosphere that the village should have been immersed in. Anandu, who happened to be with Ashwin during the turmoil, also suffered grave injuries in the melee.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on a Tuesday, shattering the peace of the night. Both Ashwin and Anandu were swiftly rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital in a desperate bid to save their lives. Tragically, Ashwin’s injuries proved fatal, and he lost his life before reaching the hospital. Anandu, on the other hand, is currently under intensive medical care, battling the aftermath of the violent clash.

Local law enforcement has sprung into action, initiating an investigation into the incident. Clues about the individuals responsible for the altercation have been acquired, raising hopes of bringing the culprits to justice. A case related to the incident has been officially registered, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the commitment to pursuing the truth.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked conflicts and the importance of maintaining harmony within communities. As the village of Onamthuruthu grapples with the aftermath of this tragic clash, the hope for justice and a sense of security becomes paramount.