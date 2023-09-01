Vistara Airlines launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airlines announced new domestic flight service. The airline will operate daily flight service to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. The service will begin from today, September 1.

The new flight would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM. The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 11 PM. The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.