FlyBig announces new domestic flight service

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based airline FlyBig has announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flight on Dehradun- Ghaziabad -Ludhiana route. The service will begin from September 6. The airline has already begun accepting reservations through its official website.

FlyBig will deploy a DCH6-400 aircraft for the service., a 19-seater plane. The flight is scheduled to depart from Dehradun at approximately 8:10 a.m., arriving at the Hindon terminal in Ghaziabad around 9:05 a.m. Subsequently, it will take off for Ludhiana Airport at 9:25 a.m., reaching its destination by 10:50 a.m. The ticket price for this journey is listed at Rs 6,329.

The return trip is slated to depart from Ludhiana at 11:10 a.m., arriving at the Hindon terminal by 12:35 p.m. The aircraft will then take off from Ghaziabad at 12:55 p.m. and land in Dehradun by 1:50 p.m.

The airline will also start operations on a new route to Bhatinda, commencing on September 15. The flights will originate from the Hindon Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad , with an 18-seater aircraft.

At present, FlyBig operates flights on 11 routes, including destinations such as Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Patna, Itanagar, Imphal, Agartala, Silchar, Pasighat, Rupsi, and Tezu.

The Hindon Civil Terminal, established under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, serves as the National Capital Region’s secondary base for flights, offering an alternative to Delhi’s IGI airport in the event of congestion.