PM Modi to come back from ASEAN India Summit in Jakarta before G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Jakarta on September 6 for the ASEAN India Summit, and he will return just one day before the G20 Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that PM Modi received an invitation from Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the 20th ASEAN India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. Discussions at these summits will focus on crucial topics such as climate change, disaster management, digitalization, food and energy security. One of the primary objectives of this summit, where India holds the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, is to evaluate the progress in India-ASEAN relations and plan for future cooperation. Additionally, the East Asia Summit serves as a platform for leaders from ASEAN nations and their eight dialogue partners, including India, to discuss regional and global issues of significance.

ASEAN holds a vital role in India’s strategic considerations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s influence is significant and maritime tensions exist with ASEAN nations like the Philippines. India is part of the Quad alliance, along with the United States, Japan, and Australia, aiming to promote an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. On his return from Jakarta, PM Modi is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Delhi on September 8.