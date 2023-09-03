Premier League: Haaland & Son’s Hat-Tricks Seal Dominant Wins

Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland, showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again, securing his fifth Premier League hat-trick in a commanding 5-1 victory over Fulham. Haaland, who had already notched four hat-tricks during his record-breaking debut season with City, has wasted no time finding the net this season, amassing a remarkable total of six goals so far. Julian Alvarez and Nathan Ake also found the target in the first half, while Tim Ream temporarily equalized for Fulham. However, it was Haaland who truly stole the show as the hosts asserted their dominance.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min mirrored Haaland’s hat-trick feat, spearheading a 5-2 triumph over Burnley. This victory propelled Spurs to second place in the standings with 10 points, just shy of City’s perfect 12. West Ham United, who secured a 2-1 victory over Luton Town, sit in third place alongside Spurs.

In other matches, Chelsea continued to struggle under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, enduring a 1-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest, with Anthony Elanga making the decisive contribution off the bench. Everton, seeking redemption, played out a lively 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, while Brentford settled for a 2-2 draw at home against Bournemouth.

One standout performance came from Brighton & Hove Albion’s 18-year-old sensation, Evan Ferguson, who notched a hat-trick in his team’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle United. Ferguson’s remarkable display propelled Brighton to fourth place with nine points.

Erling Haaland’s extraordinary achievements continued as he became the fastest player to reach 50 goal involvements in the Premier League, amassing 41 goals and nine assists in just 39 games, surpassing the previous record held by Andy Cole (43 games). Haaland himself acknowledged the significance of the win, stating, “Important win, we go into the international break having won four in four. Good start to the season. I’m back. No problem for me. I am always hungry. It’s a new season and I am ready for it.”

In the absence of manager Pep Guardiola, who underwent back surgery, Manchester City faced a slow start against Fulham before Haaland’s brilliance came to the forefront. Haaland not only contributed goals but also set up the opener for Julian Alvarez. However, Fulham briefly pulled level through Tim Ream, who took advantage of being unmarked.

These thrilling matches and standout performances have set the stage for an exciting season in the Premier League, with Haaland and Son Heung-min leading the charge in the early stages.