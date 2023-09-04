P. Chidambaram announces ethnic cleansing conclusion in Imphal valley

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has expressed deep concern, stating that “ethnic cleansing has been fully executed” in Manipur’s Imphal Valley. He cited a media report indicating that the authorities forcibly displaced the last five Kuki families residing in Imphal.

Chidambaram emphasized that this situation signifies the completion of “ethnic cleansing” within the Imphal Valley, which is predominantly inhabited by the Meitei people. He criticized both the state government for overseeing these actions and the central government for claiming that the state’s affairs are in line with the Constitution.

He characterized this development as extremely shameful and a troubling sign of India’s deteriorating law and order situation. The ethnic clashes in Manipur, which began in early May following a Tribal Solidarity March, have resulted in over 160 fatalities and numerous injuries. These clashes arose in response to the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, with Meiteis representing the majority of Manipur’s population in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis constitute a smaller percentage residing in the hill districts.