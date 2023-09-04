SRK’s Elegant Reply to Fan’s ‘Jawan’ Booking Query

Shah Rukh Khan, in the midst of gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his forthcoming film ‘Jawan,’ recently delighted fans by participating in an engaging #AskSRK session on Twitter. This interaction not only left fans elated but also provided intriguing insights into the Atlee-directed project.

During the Twitter exchange, a curious netizen inquired about the advance booking status of ‘Jawan,’ asking, “Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real?” In his graceful response, Shah Rukh Khan emphasized the importance of nurturing positive thoughts and goodwill towards everyone. He urged against indulging in negative discussions, exemplifying his wisdom and humility.

The advance booking for ‘Jawan’ kickstarted on September 1, and it’s reported that nearly 4 lakh tickets were swiftly snapped up by eager moviegoers. With such remarkable pre-release buzz, the film is poised to achieve an impressive advance booking collection, expected to exceed Rs 40 crore on its opening day. This serves as a testament to the immense anticipation and excitement surrounding the film among Shah Rukh Khan’s devoted fan base.