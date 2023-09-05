Udhayanidhi Stalin Mocked by Ayodhya Seer Over Rs10 Crore Bounty

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin found himself in a war of words with Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Monday, as the seer announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who could behead Stalin over his alleged remarks against ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

In response, Stalin humorously quipped, “Paramhans Acharya says he’ll give Rs 10 crore to shave my head. A 10-rupee comb is enough to comb my hair,” cleverly playing on the Tamil word ‘seevu,’ which means both comb and slice.

Stalin further emphasized his commitment to his principles, stating, “I am the grandson of M Karunanidhi, who did not hesitate to put his head on the railway track for Tamil.”

However, Acharya’s counteroffer was equally intense, declaring, “I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him.” This statement echoed his past announcements, where he similarly targeted individuals such as Swami Prasad Maurya and Shahrukh Khan for various reasons.

Acharya’s unwavering dedication to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ was evident as he stated, “Sanatan Dharma neither has a beginning nor an end. It has never been destroyed and can never be destroyed,” and warned against any attempts to undermine it.

The controversy ignited when Stalin criticized ‘Sanatan Dharma,’ likening it to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever, and advocating for its eradication. Unfazed by the backlash, he continued to stand by his words, stating, “I will again and again talk on the issue that I spoke at the event on Saturday. I will speak more.”

While the BJP and Hindu right-wing groups strongly objected to Stalin’s remarks, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh joined the chorus of criticism. In contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the importance of respecting religious sentiments and India’s unity in diversity.

The Congress party emphasized its ideology of ‘Sarvadharma Sambhav,’ underlining the importance of freedom of expression for all political parties.