Etihad Airways announce 40 new routes

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced 40 new routes. This new routes cover destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Australia.

The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Air France-KLM Group. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed to enhance collaboration opportunities across passenger operations, loyalty programmes, talent development and maintenance. The signing ceremony took place at the Air France-KLM Group’s headquarters in Paris, in the presence of Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, and Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Air France-KLM.

Etihad operates daily flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Air France will start operating daily flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi International Airport from October 29.