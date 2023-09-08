Former NBC zonal director Sameer Wankhede wins Rs 25 crore bribery case involving Aryan Khan

In 2021, Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, found himself in a legal predicament in the Cordelia drugs bust case. He faced allegations of possessing, consuming, buying, and selling drugs. However, the NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) later cleared the star kid of these accusations.

Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the former zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, and others faced charges of conspiracy and extortion threats in connection with this case. However, Sameer Wankhede recently achieved a significant victory when the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) reportedly issued an order stating that Gyaneshwar Singh was not part of the special enquiry team (SET) established by Wankhede. Wankhede was the one who instructed Singh in the Cordelia drug case involving Aryan Khan.

Wankhede recently shared a quote by Nicole Lyons on his social media, which read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of “Jawan,” which is expected to make a massive impact at the box office. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

“Jawan” is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.