Assam cabinet sanctions EVM change for panchayat polls

The Assam cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has granted approval for modifications to the Assam Panchayat Act. These amendments encompass the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in panchayat elections and the disqualification of elected representatives who violate the legal age of marriage.

The revised provisions involve the establishment of a district delimitation commission responsible for determining constituency sizes for zilla parishad, anchalik parishads, and gaon panchayats. This categorization will be based on population figures, leading to a reorganization of gaon panchayats.

Furthermore, the amendments stipulate minimum educational qualifications, requiring gaon panchayat members to have at least a matriculation level education, while anchalik and zilla parishad members must have passed higher secondary education. For members from scheduled castes, tribes, and backward castes, passing the matriculation examination will be mandatory.

These changes mark a significant step in electoral reform in Assam, aiming to enhance the governance and representation within panchayat institutions.