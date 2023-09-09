Austrian maestro Franz Welser-Moest withdraws from all concerts due to cancer treatment

Franz Welser-Moest, the celebrated Austrian conductor and musical director of the Cleveland Orchestra, has revealed that he will be stepping away from all concert engagements from late October through the end of the year for cancer treatment.

A statement posted on his website conveyed the situation: “Franz Welser-Moest recently had a cancerous tumor removed and will need to undergo treatment between his conducting engagements for the next twelve to sixteen months.” The statement further noted that his initial phase of treatment would commence at the end of October, necessitating his withdrawal from all engagements during that period. However, it expressed optimism, stating that Welser-Moest intends to resume his conducting duties starting in January.

The statement provided reassurance, indicating that his medical team is confident in his prospects for a full recovery.

Welser-Moest, who is 63 years old, had already canceled his participation in conducting Macbeth and concerts with the Vienna Philharmonic during this summer’s renowned Salzburg Festival, citing “orthopedic problems” at the time.

For the past 22 years, Welser-Moest has held the esteemed position of musical director for the Cleveland Orchestra. Additionally, from 2010 to 2014, he served as the general musical director of the Vienna State Opera, a prestigious role in the world of classical music.

Known for his exceptional conducting talents, Welser-Moest frequently leads the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra at the Vienna Musikverein and accompanies them on tours across Europe, Japan, China, and the United States. He has also conducted the orchestra’s famed Vienna New Year’s Concert on several occasions.

His musical journey began as a violinist before a car accident altered his path, leading him toward conducting. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with orchestras worldwide, including those in London, Berlin, Zurich, Philadelphia, and New York.