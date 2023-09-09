Biden pledges support for India’s permanent seat on reformed UNSC

President Biden has reiterated his support for India to become a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to PM Modi. Additionally, he welcomed India’s candidacy for a non-permanent UNSC seat for the 2028-29 term. Both leaders emphasized their cooperation in various areas, including defense, emerging technologies, semiconductor supply chains, telecommunications, quantum computing, cybersecurity, education, healthcare, and energy.

Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Mauritius and Bangladesh. His first meeting was with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Discussions covered cooperation in infrastructure, FinTech, culture, and more, reaffirming India’s commitment to representing the Global South.

Mauritius is a significant partner in India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region initiative (SAGAR). Meanwhile, PM Modi and PM Hasina of Bangladesh discussed connectivity and commercial linkages during their bilateral talks.