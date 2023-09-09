CBI: Negligent Driver Blamed for Balabhaskar’s Fatal Accident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has presented its findings in the Kerala High Court, refuting any conspiracy related to the tragic death of renowned violinist Balabhaskar. Instead, the CBI asserts that negligence on the part of the driver was the primary cause of the fatal accident that claimed the musician’s life.

These revelations came to light during a court hearing on a petition initiated by Balabhaskar’s father, K C Unni. Mr. Unni had requested a fresh investigation into the case. The High Court, following the hearing, adjourned the case to deliver its verdict, maintaining the interim order that suspended the trial in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court until the judgment is issued. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas presided over the proceedings.

The CBI, in its submission, emphasized the thoroughness of its investigation and requested the court’s permission to proceed with the trial. Notably, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had been following the vehicle in which Balabhaskar and others were traveling, arriving at the accident scene shortly after the incident. The bus driver’s statement does not indicate any attempt to harm Balabhaskar or the other occupants. Furthermore, Balabhaskar’s wife, also present in the car, did not report any such assault. The CBI’s counsel argued that Kalabhavan Soby’s claims regarding the presence of a prominent singer at the accident site were merely an attempt to seek publicity. It is important to note that the accident involving Balabhaskar’s vehicle occurred on September 25, 2019.