Delhi sees heightened security measures for G20 Summit

In preparation for the two-day gathering of global leaders, heightened security measures have been enacted in Delhi. Central Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, the summit’s location, is now under a multi-layered security umbrella. Rigorous vehicle inspections are underway in New Delhi and its surrounding regions. Surveillance tools like dog squads and mounted patrols equipped with binoculars are deployed to closely monitor security arrangements in the entire New Delhi district. Vehicles and IDs are being meticulously scrutinized as the district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I for the duration of the summit.

Public access to certain areas like India Gate and Kartavya Path has been restricted, and vehicle movement is being regulated, except for ambulances. Over 50,000 personnel, including dog squads and mounted police, have been mobilized to ensure security during the summit. Metro station exits in New Delhi are subject to ID checks, and online deliveries, except for medicines, have been suspended in the area. Essential services such as postal and medical services, along with pathological lab sample collections, continue to operate across Delhi.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, is closely coordinating with the city’s police commissioner to monitor security for the mega-event. A control room is equipped with senior police officers who oversee live visuals from thousands of CCTV cameras throughout the city. While metro services are operational with exceptions, parking facilities at select metro stations will remain closed during the summit. Authorities encourage the use of metro services to minimize disruptions caused by restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and goods vehicles.