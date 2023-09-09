Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested for Corruption

Former Andhra Pradesh supremo and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, found himself in a highly publicized arrest on Saturday, orchestrated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a corruption case. The dramatic events unfolded at RK Function Hall in Anantpur, where Naidu’s caravan rested around 3 am, only to be swarmed by the police. However, due to the vehement resistance of party cadres, it took until 6 am for the police to finally take him into custody.

Naidu’s arrest pertains to his alleged involvement in the AP Skill Development corruption scam, and before he faces the legal proceedings, he will undergo a medical examination at a private hospital. Notably, Naidu had made a premonition of his impending arrest just days earlier during an interaction with the public in Anantapur district on September 6, where he voiced concerns of potential attacks as well. He had stated, “Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities,” pointing fingers at the YSRCP government.

In response to what he perceived as an “atrocious regime,” Naidu called upon at least one person from every household to make sacrifices for the state’s betterment. The former chief minister maintained that he had led an unblemished life, asserting that nobody had dared to file a suit against him in 45 years, and he cited a lack of concrete proof or evidence against him. He also mentioned previous attempts by former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy to file cases against him, which, according to Naidu, had failed to inflict any harm.

With unwavering determination, Naidu, who also holds the position of Opposition leader in the state assembly, vowed never to compromise. He pledged to continue his journey until justice was achieved, emphasizing the significance of the state’s welfare. He prophesied that those who commit injustice would be relegated to the annals of history and predicted that this would occur in the next four to six months, for which he asserted the people were prepared. Furthermore, he predicted that the TDP would secure its best-ever mandate in the upcoming elections.