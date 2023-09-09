India launch date of Google Pixel Watch 2 revealed: Details

Mumbai: The India launch date of Google Pixel Watch 2 is announced. Google confirmed on its social media site that the Pixel Watch 2 will be launched globally at the Made by Google launch event. The event will take place on October 4. In India, the Watch will be available on October 5. The watch will be sold via Flipkart. Google will also launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in india. Customers can start pre-ordering them exclusively on Flipkart from October 5.

As per reports, the Google Pixel Watch 2 might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset. It is also expected to run on Wear OS 4, Google’s wearable operating system. The Watch will offer a battery life of over 24 hours, even with its always-on display (AOD) feature active.

Reports claim that the watch will have four new watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. It is likely to sport an aluminum body.