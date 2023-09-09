IndiGo to resume flights to this country

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo has decided to resume direct flights connecting Hyderabad in South India to Malé in the Maldives. The service will begin from October 31.

IndiGo’s Flight 6E 1137 is set to run a regular route from Hyderabad to Male with flights scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The departure time from Hyderabad is 10:20 AM, with the flight touching down in Malé at 12:25 PM. In return, Flight 6E 1138 will operate from Male to Hyderabad on the same days, starting October 31, 2023. Departure from Male is slated for 1:25 PM, and the flight is expected to land in Hyderabad at 4:25 PM.

Also Read: Flydubai announces flights to this country: Details

IndiGo has also recently launched thrice-weekly flights, available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, establishing a connection between Goa’s newly inaugurated MOPA airport and Abu Dhabi.