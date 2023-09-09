Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine to show support and to discuss the reconstruction

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has arrived in Ukraine to express support for the war-torn nation and engage in discussions about post-war reconstruction efforts following Russia’s offensive. Accompanying him on the visit are several business leaders.

During his time in Ukraine, Hayashi is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kyiv. He also plans to visit Bucha, one of the towns severely affected by the conflict on the outskirts of Kyiv.

This visit marks Hayashi’s first trip to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian offensive in February the previous year. An anonymous foreign ministry official revealed that during his visit, Hayashi will convey Japan’s commitment to assisting Ukraine in its economic recovery and reconstruction efforts following the ravages of war, offering a “uniquely Japanese perspective” through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The official further disclosed that the Japanese business delegation accompanying Hayashi includes prominent leaders such as Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Rakuten Group, and Teppei Sakano, the President of All Co. Their mission is to assess the situation in Ukraine firsthand and engage in discussions with Kyiv to determine its reconstruction requirements.

Additionally, Japan is in the planning stages of hosting a conference with Ukraine, aimed at addressing the economic reconstruction needs of the country. The conference is slated to take place at the end of this year or early next year.

Notably, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Ukraine six months ago, making him the last G7 leader to do so before the G7 summit held in May. Japan has extended substantial support to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict, with contributions exceeding $7 billion, primarily designated for humanitarian assistance. However, Japan’s supply of military equipment to Ukraine is limited to non-lethal weapons due to the legal constraints imposed by the Japanese pacifist Constitution.