Karthi Recounts Unforgettable Time with WWE Icon John Cena in Hyderabad

Tamil actor Karthi recently took to his social media platform to share a collection of photos capturing his encounter with none other than the legendary WWE World Champion, John Cena. These candid snapshots were taken during a rendezvous held at the iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, and it’s safe to assume this meeting was connected to an upcoming promotional event linked to the highly anticipated WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, which is set to unfold in the heart of the city.

Among these captivating photos, one stands out prominently, featuring Karthi warmly shaking hands with the renowned John Cena himself. Accompanying this visual treat was a heartfelt caption from Karthi, who couldn’t help but express his deep appreciation, saying, “A great pleasure meeting you @johncena. Thank you for being so kind and warm.”

The wrestling extravaganza has undoubtedly sparked immense excitement among fans, not only for the presence of John Cena but also for the participation of other celebrated WWE stars who have descended upon India for this spectacular event. Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther are among the names gracing the occasion. The event promises thrilling matchups, including a tag team showdown featuring Cena and Rollins against Indian-origin stars, as well as Rhea Ripley’s fierce defense of the WWE Women’s Championship against Natalya. Wrestling enthusiasts in India and around the world can undoubtedly look forward to a night of electrifying entertainment.