Last date to update Aadhaar for free extended by UIDAI

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline to update details on the Aadhaar card for free online. The deadline is extended to September 14, 2023. Earlier, this free service was available till June 14, but then it was extended by 3 months.

People can update Aadhaar card demographic details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email online. The free service is only available for online updates, as users will have to pay the required fee on offline centers.

Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

How to update Aadhaar card online :

Go to MyAadhaar portal or the official Aadhaar website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

Click on ‘Login’ and enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha

Click on ‘Generate OTP’

Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number

Now select ‘Address Update’ and then ‘Update Aadhaar online’

Now tap on the category you want to update: name, date of birth, gender, address

Now proceed to upload the required documents as proof

Once you have completed the process, a 14-digit Update Application Number (URN) will be generated

In our experience, the OTP generation during this process took a couple of extra attempts. You can track your Aadhaar card update status with the help of the URN that you will receive on your registered mobile number via SMS.