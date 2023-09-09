Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies touch record high of 320.94 lakh crore

Mumbai; The market capitalization (mcap) of BSE-listed firms surged to a fresh record of Rs 320.94 lakh crore on Friday. The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped to a new all-time high of Rs 3,20,94,202.12 crore.

The BSE Sensex climbed 333.35 points or 0.50 % to settle at 66,598.91 yesterday Since August 31, Sensex has rallied 1,767.5 points or 2.72%. Top gainers were NTPC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Titan, Power Grid and State Bank of India. Top losers were ITC, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India surge to $598.897 billion

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.92% and smallcap index gained 0.43%. Among the indices, realty jumped 2.13%, capital goods climbed 1.51%, power (1.48%), oil & gas (1.43%), consumer durable (1.35%) and energy (1.33%).