Modi Govt Turns to ‘Bharat’ Amid Opposition Alliance Fears: Venugopal

In response to CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s assertion that the BJP’s victory in Puthuppally was merely an excuse from the losing side, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal criticized Govindan’s flip-flopping. Initially, Govindan had claimed that the Puthuppally by-election would serve as a referendum on the LDF government’s performance, but post-election, his explanations seemed incredulous to Venugopal. The Congress leader emphasized that the victory in Puthuppally underscored the party’s robust grassroots presence in Kerala, functioning like a well-coordinated machine.

Venugopal made these remarks during his participation in the inauguration of a 24-hour ‘satyagraha’ led by Kasaragod Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan. Unnithan’s hunger strike aimed to protect the Constitution and protest against the proposed Uniform Civil Code, as well as the BJP government’s alleged involvement in inflaming ethnic violence in Manipur. Remarkably, this strike effectively launched Unnithan’s bid for the next Lok Sabha election in 2024, with enthusiastic party supporters flocking to express their solidarity.

Switching gears, Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to the G20 Summit, accusing him of using it as a platform to boost his popularity in the country. Venugopal argued that Modi was employing the Ministry of External Affairs for this purpose, which, in his view, highlighted the Prime Minister’s narrow-mindedness.

Venugopal, who oversees Congress’s organization, pointed out that the Modi-led government had begun using “Bharat” in official communications due to concerns about the Opposition parties’ Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). He noted that in the recent September 5 byelections, the INDIA alliance had won four seats, while the BJP secured three, indicating a favorable political wind for the opposition alliance.

Furthermore, Venugopal highlighted the Samajwadi Party’s significant victory in the Ghosi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, despite BJP’s efforts to lure opposition MLAs. He underlined that the BJP’s approach to political maneuvering had not yielded the expected results, as the SP’s candidate, Sudhakar Singh, secured 58% of the vote share.

Lastly, Venugopal criticized Modi’s handling of the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, accusing him of exploiting the situation for political gain. He referenced the reported “annihilation of Christians” in Manipur and its timing, which coincided with BJP leaders in Kerala reaching out to Christian leaders for friendship during Easter, suggesting a troubling correlation.

