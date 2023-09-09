Prasad Criticizes ACC as Rain Persists on Day Two

Former Indian medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has strongly criticized the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for its decision to allocate an exclusive reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super Four game during the ongoing Asia Cup. The ACC recently revealed that the highly-anticipated Indo-Pak clash in Colombo might resume on Monday in case rain disrupts play on Sunday.

However, what has stirred controversy is that this reserve day provision doesn’t extend to the other matches, even though rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4 stage. Prasad expressed his discontent by calling the decision “absolute shamelessness” on the part of the organizers.

“If true, this is absolute shamelessness. The organizers have made a mockery, and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules that differ for the other two teams. In the name of justice, it would only be fair if the match is abandoned on the first day. May it rain harder on the second day, and may these malicious plans not succeed,” Prasad voiced his concerns on X, formerly Twitter.