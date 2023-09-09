President Biden Reiterates Backing for India’s UN Security Council Seat

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in their meeting during the G20 Summit, expressed confidence that the summit’s outcomes would advance shared goals of sustainable development, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive economic policies. They emphasized deepening the bilateral defense partnership, including India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint jet engine development.

The leaders discussed cooperation in nuclear energy, emerging technologies like 6G and AI, and reforming multilateral development banks. President Biden commended India’s G20 Presidency, highlighting the forum’s importance in delivering crucial outcomes.

Reiterating their commitment to an inclusive global governance, President Biden supported India’s permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council. Biden’s visit to India marked his first as US President, greeted with warmth and music.

A joint statement emphasized their dedication to G20 goals and shared values like democracy, human rights, and inclusion. Modi appreciated Biden’s commitment to strengthening the India-US partnership, focusing on emerging technologies.

Both leaders celebrated progress in various sectors, including defense, trade, education, and space cooperation. They welcomed India’s request to procure MQ-9B drones and negotiations for GE F-414 jet engines in India.

They emphasized the role of technology in deepening the partnership, announcing a midterm review of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in September 2023.

Modi and Biden expressed their intent to strengthen global semiconductor supply chains, with investments from Microchip Technology and Advanced Micro Devices in India.

The leaders also welcomed the MoU between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance, highlighting the importance of the Quad in the Indo-Pacific. PM Modi invited President Biden to the next Quad leaders’ summit in 2024, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing the India-US strategic partnership.