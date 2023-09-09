Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan crosses the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of its release

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film “Jawan” has made a tremendous impact on the Indian box office, crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just two days since its release. Directed by Atlee, the film’s remarkable success has earned critical acclaim, praise from celebrities, and adoration from fans.

As per the latest reports from Sacnilk.com, “Jawan” managed to amass a staggering Rs 53 crore nett in India on its second day in theaters, following an impressive opening day performance of Rs 74.5 crore. The film’s success is not limited to any specific region, as it earned Rs 65.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.3 crore in Tamil, and Rs 3.7 crore in Telugu. With these figures, the total domestic collection for “Jawan” now stands at an impressive Rs 127.50 crore.

Expressing his gratitude and joy, SRK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a heartfelt note, saying, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli couldn’t resist praising SRK and the entire “Jawan” team. He tweeted, “This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:).”

In response, SRK humbly replied, “Thank you so much, sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when you can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir.”

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu also praised the film and SRK. He wrote, “#Jawan… Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career’s best film… The aura, charisma, and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Shah Rukh Khan graciously responded, saying, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend.”

“Jawan,” which hit theaters on Thursday, features a fantastic cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.