Switch Mobility launches new electric-LCVs: Details

Mumbai: Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary, Switch Mobility, unveiled new electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) series. The IeV series include two products, the IeV 3 and the IeV 4. The new LCVs are based in the 2 to 3.5-tonne payload segment.

The Switch IeV 3 has a gross weight of 2,590 kg with a payload capacity of 1,200 kg. It uses a 25.6kWh LFP battery, which is paired with a 40kW/190Nm electric motor. The claimed range is 120km on a single full charge. The electric LCV can be fully charged in six hours using a standard 3.3kW charger, while it is also compatible with a 30kW DC fast charger.

The Switch IeV 4 has a gross weight of 3,490kg with a payload capacity of 1,700kg. It is equipped with a 32.2kWh LFP battery, which is clubbed with a 60kW/230Nm electric motor. The range is similar to that of the Switch IeV 3 at 120km on a single full charge. The electric model takes approximately eight hours with a 3.3kW charger to achieve a 100% charge, while supporting fast charging through a 30kW charger.