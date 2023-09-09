The quaint medieval city of Wells in Somerset claims the coveted title of the UK’s top destination

The charming medieval town of Wells in Somerset has secured the prestigious title of the UK’s top destination, as revealed in a survey conducted by Which?. Located in the heart of Somerset, Wells, despite its small size, has gained fame as a recurring backdrop in various TV shows and Hollywood films, including notable productions like Hot Fuzz, Dungeons & Dragons, and Wolf Hall.

Wells earned an impressive five-star rating for its overall charm and the abundance of tourist attractions it boasts. The magnificent Wells Cathedral, a true architectural gem, plays a significant role in its allure. Additionally, the city earned four stars for its scenic beauty, shopping opportunities, and culinary offerings, demonstrating its all-encompassing appeal to visitors.

In close pursuit of Wells in the rankings is Avebury in Wiltshire. Avebury’s claim to fame rests in its awe-inspiring Neolithic stone circle, a relic dating back 5,000 years. The town’s thatched cottages and a delightful 19th-century pub contribute to its distinctive character and played a role in securing its position among the top destinations.

Corfe Castle, a Dorset treasure constructed by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and cherished by children’s author Enid Blyton, shares the third spot with Port Sunlight in Merseyside. Corfe Castle captivates visitors with its castle ruins and stunning vistas over the Purbeck Hills to Poole Harbour. Port Sunlight, originally built in 1888 to provide housing for soap factory workers, received a four-star rating for its charm, tourist attractions, and value for money. Impressively, it achieved a perfect five-star rating for its tranquility and serenity.

Rory Boland, the editor of Which? Travel, expressed his excitement about the diverse range of unique destinations that the UK has to offer, from well-known tourist towns to lesser-known villages, as reported by the Guardian. While the picturesque southwest of the country dominated the top spots, Scotland, Wales, and various regions across England featured in the top 10. This diversity ensures that, regardless of one’s place of residence, there is an enticing destination right on their doorstep.

The elite Top 10 destinations are as follows:

Wells, Somerset

Avebury, Wiltshire

Port Sunlight, Merseyside

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Grasmere, Cumbria

Lavenham, Suffolk

Llangollen, Derbyshire

Ludlow, Shropshire

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Cartmel, Cumbria

Church Stretton, Shropshire

These destinations offer captivating insights into the UK’s rich cultural and natural heritage, making them must-visit places for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.