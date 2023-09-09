Unknown Assailants Steal 3kg Gold Chains Valued at Rs 1.60 Crores in Thrissur

In a significant robbery incident, unidentified individuals forcibly seized nearly 3 kg of gold chains from jewelry workers late last night as they were transporting the ornaments in a travel bag to Thrissur railway station.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 pm on Friday, targeting two employees of the jewelry manufacturing unit known as “JP Chains” located on TB Road in the Kokkalai region of the city.

According to the employees, Prasad from Thrissur Aranattukara and Rinto from Kalloor, a group of unidentified assailants arrived in a white Maruti Swift, launching an attack before making off with the bag containing the valuable gold chains. They swiftly fled the scene in the same vehicle. The incident was reported when the unit owner contacted Thrissur Town East Police, registering a case at 10 am on Saturday.

Police sources revealed that the gold ornaments were en route to Thrissur railway station, a mere 200 meters from their manufacturing facility.

“The employees were walking toward the railway station along the main road when the incident occurred. There are several shops in the area equipped with CCTV cameras, and we are in the process of collecting footage from them. Fingerprint experts will also soon visit the scene. These ornaments were destined for jewelry shops in the Kanyakumari region of Tamil Nadu,” stated a police source.

The estimated value of the stolen gold ornaments stands at approximately Rs 1.60 crores, in accordance with the current market rates.