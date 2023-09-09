US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden finish as runners-up

New York: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden finished as runners-up in the men’s doubles event of US Open Tennis. The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair lost to defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury by ‘6-2, 3-6, 4-6’ in two hours and one minute. Ram and Sailsbury became the first team to win three straight US Open titles.

Bopanna was playing the US Open final for the second time in his career and this time as the oldest player at 43. He had finished a runner-up with his Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi way back in 2010, losing the title clash to the Bryan brothers. It was third Grand Slam final for Bopanna. In 2017, he lifted the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are only two male tennis players from India to have won Grand Slam titles.