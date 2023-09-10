AP Police Accuse TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu of Non-Cooperation during Questioning

The Crime Investigation Department, responsible for the arrest of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam, has stated that the former Chief Minister exhibited non-cooperation during the interrogation process. He responded vaguely, claiming not to remember certain aspects of the case. Naidu was brought before an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada with heightened security following his arrest on corruption charges.

The remand report sought judicial custody for Naidu, recounting that officials had arranged a helicopter to transport him from Nandyal, where he was apprehended, to Vijayawada. However, the Leader of the Opposition declined this offer. The report also noted that TDP supporters obstructed the convoy multiple times, suggesting an attempt to intimidate law enforcement due to his position.

According to the report, Naidu was questioned about his involvement in the offenses based on note files, which constitute evidence in the case diary. However, he remained uncooperative, providing vague responses and claiming an inability to recollect the facts. The report was drafted in the presence of mediators and duly attested by him.

The CID report further described the procedures conducted after Naidu arrived at the CID office. He was granted breaks as per his request to consult a legal counsel, meet with family members, and have food and refreshments. The CID asserted that Naidu was not a flight risk and alleged that he and the Telugu Desam Party were the ultimate beneficiaries of the misappropriated funds.

In the case, G Subba Rao and K Lakshminarayana, former government employees, were named as A1 and A2, respectively. Naidu was identified as Accused 37 (A37) in the case. His arrest took place in a pre-dawn operation in Nandyal, involving officers knocking on the door of the caravan where he was sleeping.

CID chief N Sanjay stated that Naidu was the “principal conspirator” in the case.