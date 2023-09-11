Shah Rukh Khan extends congratulations to PM Modi for India’s Successful G20 Presidency

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful culmination of India’s G20 presidency. He commended the achievement, noting that it has instilled a profound sense of honor and pride in the hearts of all Indians. The G20 Summit concluded on Sunday, where emerging and developed economies, in consensus, adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Notably, they also welcomed the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

Emphasizing the central theme of India’s G20 presidency, which is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his belief that under PM Modi’s leadership, India would thrive in unity rather than isolation. In a social media post, he stated, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…” Shah Rukh Khan’s message reflected his optimism about India’s role in promoting global unity.