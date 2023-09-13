Paul Walker’s Daughter Honors Actor on 50th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

On what would have been Paul Walker’s 50th birthday, his daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her late father. Alongside a heartwarming black and white photo capturing a cherished father-daughter moment, Meadow referred to him as her ‘guardian angel’ and expressed her deep sentiments:

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine, and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous, and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good, and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”

Meadow’s post comes following her recent homage to her father, where she appeared in the latest ‘Fast and Furious’ film and shared insights about her cameo in ‘Fast X.’ She reminisced about her unique connection to the franchise, having grown up watching her father, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and others on set, saying:

“A preview of my cameo in ‘Fast X.’ The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the ‘Fast’ family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”

Vin Diesel, a close friend of Paul Walker both on and off-screen, and now the godfather of Meadow, paid his respects with a heartfelt emoji.

Paul Walker tragically passed away in November 2013 at the age of 40, shortly after the completion of filming for ‘Furious 7,’ which marked his final appearance in the franchise. His brothers, Caleb Walker and Cody Walker, served as body doubles for his character, Brian O’Conner, in the film, ensuring his enduring presence in the series.