Prophet Muhammed’s Birthday: Gulf country announces holiday

Sep 13, 2023, 04:47 pm IST

Kuwait City: A gulf country has officially announced the holiday for Prophet Muhammed’s birthday. Kuwait has announced the holidays. The Council of Ministers in the country  announced the holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) for both the public and private sectors.

Thursday, September 28 will be an official holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). So employees will get three day holidays including weekend.

