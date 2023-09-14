Ethiopian Addis Abeba flight returns to Delhi following cockpit smoke

On Wednesday early morning, after smoke was discovered in the cockpit, an Ethiopian Airlines flight headed for Addis Abeba quickly returned to the nation’s capital.

According to one of the sources, the Boeing 777-8-operated flight ET 687 made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday about three in the morning.

A passenger who was travelling on the flight told PTI that shortly after takeoff, the aircraft returned to the airport and made an emergency landing. Under the condition of anonymity, the passenger remarked, ‘There was smoke… and many passengers panicked.’

According to the sources, there were more than 240 passengers. The destination was the city of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The airline did not respond to a message seeking remarks on the incident.