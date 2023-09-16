Vinayakan Addresses Media Criticism and Pay Disparity in Candid Interview

Actor Vinayakan, currently enjoying the success of the Tamil film ‘Jailer,’ has refuted allegations of disgracing the late Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, in controversial remarks made nearly two months ago. In an exclusive interview with Manorama News, Vinayakan clarified that his comments were directed at the media rather than Oommen Chandy himself. He stated, “Of the many people who had lashed out at me over the controversial remarks regarding the funeral procession of Oommen Chandy, most had issues with my caste and color.”

During a live Facebook session on July 20, Vinayakan had questioned the significance of Oommen Chandy and the government’s decision to declare a holiday in his honor. This had sparked widespread criticism and outrage among netizens and Congress workers.

Vinayakan also addressed the controversy surrounding Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and renowned film director Renjith Balakrishnan’s involvement in deciding the state film awards. Despite being unaware of the specifics, Vinayakan commented, “Those who depicted sexual violence in the movie ‘Leela’ are now advocating for women’s protection. In any case, I’m not that sub-standard.”

Furthermore, Vinayakan responded to criticisms regarding his compensation for the Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Jailer,’ stating that the producers had paid him more than his initial demands. This comes amidst fan discussions about the difference in pay between Vinayakan and Rajnikanth. The full interview will be aired on Manorama News at 7.30 pm today.