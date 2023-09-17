Davis Cup Tennis: Sumit Nagal levels tie for India

Lucknow: In Tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal defeatedt Adam Moundir of Morocco by ‘6-3, 6-3’ in the second singles of the Davis Cup World Group-2 match at the Mini Stadium of Vijayant Khand Gomti Nagar Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the first singles, Morocco’s Yasin Dilimi defeated India’s Shashi Kumar Mukund by 3-2.

Now, Mukund will be required to play the second reverse singles if India do not win their doubles as well as the first reverse singles on Sunday. In doubles, Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna will play against Moroccan duo Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi.

India was relegated to World Group II after losing 3-2 to Denmark in the Davis Cup 2023 World Group I playoffs in February this year. With a win over Morocco, the Indian team will advance to the playoff game and will have the opportunity to re-enter the Davis Cup World Group I.