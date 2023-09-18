CBI arrests 7, including PSU official, in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

The CBI has apprehended seven individuals, including the executive secretary to the chairman and managing director of BRIL (Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited), Asish Razdan, and Hetal Kumar Pravinchandra Rajyaguru, the proprietor of a Rajkot-based private firm. They were arrested in connection with an alleged bribery case involving Rs 20 lakh to favor a Gujarat-based company in securing a Rs 56-crore contract for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha. This move comes two days after the CBI initiated an FIR in response to source-based information. The FIR suggests that a middleman from Kolkata, Jain, purportedly working for BRIL officials, collaborated with co-conspirators Chandra and Ranjan to identify a suitable party for the EMRS project. They ultimately engaged the Rajkot-based firm, H P Rajyaguru, in the alleged misconduct.

The CBI’s actions have led to the arrest of these individuals in connection with a corruption case involving the manipulation of contracts for an EMRS project in Odisha, shedding light on allegations of bribery and misconduct within this procurement process.